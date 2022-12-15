Pundit Tam McManus believes West Ham’s proposed loan deal for Michael Keane could ‘look terrible’ for Everton.

Keane, 29, has struggled to become a key member of the Toffees’ starting lineup under manager Frank Lampard, and that is expected to prompt a January loan move.

Although also linked with Leicester City and Fulham, David Moyes’ Hammers are believed to be frontrunners for the 29-year-old’s signature.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal are the only club pushing for attacker transfer

Whether or not West Ham will end up securing a short-term loan for the former Man United academy graduate remains to be seen, however, should the Londoners beat the chasing pack, McManus thinks it could be disastrous for the Toffees, given how close both sides are in the Premier League table.

“From the Everton side, it could look terrible,” he told Football Insider.

“Imagine Keane goes to West Ham then West Ham stay up while Everton go down. What if Coady or Tarkowski gets injured?

“Who do they have, Mina? That’s about it. I think Keane is a quality player and someone Everton should be looking to keep around.

“Why would you loan him to a relegation rival? You are not even getting a fee in that case, or maybe you get a small one.

“I just don’t get that at all. Why make your rival stronger at a time when they are struggling? If they do go ahead with this deal it would be great for West Ham and bad for Everton.

“You would have to ask ‘what are they doing?’.”