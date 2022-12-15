Pundit Tam McManus urges Jesse Marsch to get rid of ‘injury prone’ Patrick Bamford as soon as possible.

The 29-year-old striker has played only 19 times for the Yorkshire club in the last 18 months and was a notable absentee during club’s training camp in Spain recently.

“I look at Bamford and I’m worried, he is always injured now,” said McManus.

“You talk about players always being injured but this guy is literally always injured. He proved his doubters wrong when he first came up with Leeds but he has barely kicked a ball since.

“This is the second season where he has barely kicked a ball. At some point, someone has to say ‘enough is enough’.

“Bamford has done so much for Leeds but at some point, you have to look at the facts and if Leeds had a fully fit striker in that position then they would be scoring more goals.

“You have to cut your losses at some point and make a hard decision but if Bamford isn’t going to play then he shouldn’t be there.”