Journalist worried by what he’s heard from Howe today at Newcastle

Journalist Ross Gregory is worried that Newcastle United’s record-signing Alexander Isak injury is taking too long to recover from.

Isak, 23, joined the Toon in the summer but despite being their most expensive player after leaving Real Sociedad in a deal worth a whopping £65m, the Sweden international has barely featured.

After picking up a very unfortunate injury, the 23-year-old managed just three appearances before being sidelined. Injuring himself all the way back in October, Isak has missed a total of nine games, and Gregory feels this is a concern.

Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Gregory said: “The fact that he didn’t play in the friendly and did some training off by himself still, it’s just a little bit of a concern that it hasn’t cleared up quite as quickly as possible.

“The way Eddie Howe was speaking, it was along the lines of he might not be fit for Bournemouth, he might not be fit for the Leicester game on Boxing Day.

“I think they are going to ease him back in very, very slowly and make sure that he is absolutely 100% right, but there’s obviously something there that’s not quite progressed as well as what they’d hoped to, because it has a long spell that he’s been out, now.”