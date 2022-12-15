Leicester star has asked to leave the club ahead of January

According to recent reports, Leicester City’s Dennis Praet would like to leave the Foxes and return to his former loan club, Torino.

After being unable to cement a place in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team plans, Praet, 28, was sent out on loan to Torino last season.

Although he did okay in Serie A, the 28-year-old did spend a lot of time out injured, consequently, he was shipped back to Leicester City with Torino opting against triggering a €15m permanent clause.

However, now rumoured to be pushing for a move, Praet, who is still rated by Torino, is understood to be wanted back in Italy, but the Serie A club must first find a way to get Leicester City to agree to a much lower fee.

The fee touted is believed to be worth between €8m – €9m, but it all depends on whether or not the Foxes’ hierarchy will accept.