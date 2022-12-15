Liverpool backed to sign Chelsea star in January following Diaz and Jota injuries

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has backed the Reds to secure a possible deal for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic with both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury table until at least February.

Jota hasn’t played for Liverpool since their 1-0 win over Man City back in October, whilst Diaz has been missing since the Merseyside club’s defeat to Arsenal and is expected to be out until March after receiving a setback last week.

With both stars out for weeks, Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp should go after Pulisic as a short-term replacement, who is out of favour at Chelsea; but he stated that there is only one problem with signing the USA international.

Posting on his Instagram about the Chelsea star, the former left-back said: “You will like him [Pulisic] at LFC?

“I believe he is an incredible player with lots of talent.

“The problem? He is always injured but if we are able to get a loan option until the summer for him I believe it will be a good deal with Diaz and Jota out for a long time.”