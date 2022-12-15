Liverpool optimistic about earlier than expected return of key star ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool and its medical staff are said to be optimistic about the return of Diogo Jota ahead of the Reds’ Champions League ties with Real Madrid in February.

The forward has been sidelined since the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Man City on October 16, pulling up with a calf injury just minutes before the final whistle was blown.

The Portugal international has not played with the Reds since and missed the entirety of the World Cup in Qatar as a result.

Jota’s initial return date was set for late January or early February and has travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad to Dubai for their mid-season camp, where he is continuing his rehab.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Sport Witness has now claimed that the 26-year-old has left Liverpool’s medical staff “quite optimistic” over his return and could be back earlier than expected.

Liverpool have set their sights on their Champions League last-16 ties against Real Madrid for when Jota should be fully fit but the Portuguese star could play earlier than that.

According to O Jogo, the 26-year-old could build up minutes against Everton (Feb 13) and Newcastle (Feb 18), which will come as good news to Reds fans considering the recent setback regarding Luis Diaz – which Jurgen Klopp will hope Jota avoids.