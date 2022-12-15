Liverpool target admits he is “proud” to be linked with big clubs after impressive World Cup tournament

Liverpool transfer target Sofyan Amrabat has admitted he is “proud” to be linked with some of the biggest clubs around Europe after an impressive World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Foot Mercato’s Anas Bakhkhar has confirmed that Liverpool are set to hold talks for the second time with Amrabat after positive discussions the first time around.

After an impressive World Cup, many clubs will be keeping their eye on the Fiorentina midfielder and Amrabat has now addressed rumours linking him with a move away from the Italian club.

“I’m proud to be linked to top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico. But I’m Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president,” said Amrabat, as relayed by 90min.

With Liverpool’s midfield slightly ageing, a midfielder could be a priority in the January transfer window. Arthur Melo was brought in on loan during the summer, but an injury has kept him out of action all season.

Amrabat has played in a defensive midfield role for Morocco during the World Cup, breaking up play and playing progressively – a skillset similar to Fabinho.

When Fabinho doesn’t play, Liverpool are significantly worse off as he’s the only natural holding midfielder at the club, so signing Amrabat to provide much-needed competition and cover would be a smart move.