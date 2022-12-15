Major Super League news has been released as European Court of Justice get involved

The European Court of Justice has backed UEFA and FIFA to sanction clubs who want to play in a Super League whilst competing in UEFA competitions.

12 clubs initially committed to creating a Super League separate from all current competitions. Only three teams remain, according to the Guardian. Those teams are Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The introduction of the Super League was met with vast disgust from the wider football community, but that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest clubs in Europe from continuously committing to the event.

Now, a report from Frank Dalleres has confirmed that the European Court of Justice has backed UEFA and FIFA’s commitment to sanctioning clubs if they commit to playing in the Super League whilst competing in UEFA competitions alongside.

Hopefully, for the sake of football, this will lead to the remaining clubs to withdraw their interest in the Super League.

It will be interesting to see the outcome that follows this comment from the Advocate General of the European Court of Justice as the sanctions UEFA and FIFA will be able to carry out could be catastropic.

 

