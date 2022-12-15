The European Court of Justice has backed UEFA and FIFA to sanction clubs who want to play in a Super League whilst competing in UEFA competitions.

12 clubs initially committed to creating a Super League separate from all current competitions. Only three teams remain, according to the Guardian. Those teams are Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The introduction of the Super League was met with vast disgust from the wider football community, but that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest clubs in Europe from continuously committing to the event.

Now, a report from Frank Dalleres has confirmed that the European Court of Justice has backed UEFA and FIFA’s commitment to sanctioning clubs if they commit to playing in the Super League whilst competing in UEFA competitions alongside.

NEW: Blow for Super League as Advocate General at European Court of Justice backs Uefa and Fifa He says it’s fair for Uefa to sanction clubs who want to break away while still playing in Uefa competitions His decision is not binding but likely to be followed by ECJ pic.twitter.com/0wLZhRZFKN — Frank Dalleres (@frankdalleres) December 15, 2022

Hopefully, for the sake of football, this will lead to the remaining clubs to withdraw their interest in the Super League.

It will be interesting to see the outcome that follows this comment from the Advocate General of the European Court of Justice as the sanctions UEFA and FIFA will be able to carry out could be catastropic.