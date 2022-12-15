Manchester United and Liverpool are planning to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, with his contract expiring. If Dortmund are unable to tie Moukoko down to a new deal, they could consider selling him in the January transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old has become a regular for Dortmund after Erling Haaland left for Manchester City and was even named in the German national team squad for the World Cup, despite his age.

Now, according to The Times, Manchester United and Liverpool are planning to hijack Chelsea’s bid to sign Moukoko.

The report claims that Moukoko will be considering whether he will receive adequate game time wherever he goes as he’s wary of his career stagnating.

Despite being only 18, Moukoko has the talent to be playing high-level European football, so making a move to a bigger club may not be overly beneficial if they’re unwilling to offer him a starting role.

Staying at Dortmund could be best for his development at the moment with the German club offering him regular minutes.