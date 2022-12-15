Manchester United star could make his debut as Premier League edges closer to returning

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri could make his debut for the club when the Premier League returns.

Pellistri signed for Manchester United just over two years ago but the Uruguayan is yet to make his debut for the club.

The 20-year-old has been involved in first-team squads during his time at Manchester United but is yet to step foot on the pitch at Old Trafford.

However, with Manchester United having a vast amount of players featuring at the World Cup, Pellistri could be in line to make his debut.

According to Manchester Evening News, the players participating in the World Cup who were eliminated at the quarter-final stage are set to return to training on Monday, just two days before their Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley.

Of course, there’s a chance these players could be available, but you’d imagine they won’t be ready to start after a little time away. The report claims that nine players are set to return, leaving Manchester United with a limited amount of players.

With it being a cup fixture against lesser opposition, Pellistri could finally be given the opportunity to make his debut.