Newcastle United supporters have urged Allan Saint-Maximin to use his persuasive skills to convince Marcus Thuram to join the Magpies.

Following France’s victory over Morocco in the World Cup semi-final in Qatar, Newcastle issued a message of encouragement to his fellow countryman.

Thuram, a player who was a substitute for the defending champions in the semi-final, has been linked with a move to Newcastle. The 25-year-old, who has already scored 13 goals this season, is highly regarded throughout the continent, but his Borussia Monchengladbach contract is scheduled to expire this summer.

Here’s what Newcastle United supporters had to say on ASM’s social media post:

@MattNUFC9 said: “He needs to join you at NUFC Allan. Think you need to have a conversation.”

@DavidTA41816701 tweeted: “Agent Maxi.”

@Chadwick_10 said: “Tell him to come NUFC.”

@NUFCFANGROUP said: “AGENT Maxi get him to join us!”

@gbaznufc tweeted: “Bring him to the Toon.”

@Didoublenl said: “Get him to the Toon Maxi.”

@JackCoughlan06 said: “Love this Allan.”