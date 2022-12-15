Everton are braced for an approach from England who have Frank Lampard on their shortlist as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate.

Despite a clear improvement in England’s performances since Southgate took over, England are yet to win a major tournament with him in charge. Of course, major tournaments aren’t easy and a single ninety minutes can change everything, but the feeling amongst some England fans is a change is needed.

Finding a manager suitable for the England job won’t be easy with many potential candidates already managing their respective clubs.

However, one manager being targeted is Everton gaffer Lampard, with Football Insider reporting that the Merseyside club are braced for an approach from the FA.

Everton have struggled this season under Lampard but there is an argument that the England manager doesn’t necessarily have to be the best tactician, with international football vastly different to club football.

The England manager will only spend a minute amount of time with his players ahead of international fixtures, so uniting the group and creating a strong team bond can be seen as more important than a traditional, tactically heavy manager.