Real Madrid and Chelsea to battle it out for one of the best World Cup players with offers submitted

Real Madrid and Chelsea are said to be the most interested clubs in signing RB Leipzig and Croatia star Josko Gvardiol.

Both parties have already submitted offers for the defender, reports transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, but his valuation has gone through the roof as a result of his World Cup campaign.

Gvardiol has been arguably the best defender in Qatar and was crucial to Croatia reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

The 20-year-old barely put a foot wrong at the World Cup and that includes his battle with Lionel Messi for Argentina’s third goal in Croatia’s last match, as the Leipzig man did everything right but was simply beaten by the genius of the game’s greatest ever player.

Gvardiol has been with RB Leipzig since 2021 having impressed massively at the last Euros. The 20-year-old has continued to increase his stock ever since and announced himself as one of the best centre-backs in world football in Qatar.

Should either Real Madrid or Chelsea sign the Croatia international it would be a huge coup, although they are likely going to have to pay for the privilege of having the young star in their team.