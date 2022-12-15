Real Madrid announce the signing of highly-rated Chelsea target in €72m deal

Real Madrid have announced the signing of highly-rated Brazilian talent Endrick after a hard-fought race for the forward.

The La Liga giants announced the news on Thursday that the talented 16-year-old star will join Los Blancos from Palmeiras in June 2024 when he turns 18 and will stay in Brazil until then.

Endrick has signed a deal that will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2027, but Real Madrid have the option to extend that by a further three years until 2030, reports Fabrizio Romano.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal will cost Real Madrid €60million plus over €12million in taxes yet to be added.

This can be seen as a huge win for Real Madrid considering the number of clubs interested in the young Brazilian, which included Chelsea according to the Daily Mail.

Last month the Blues invited Endrick and his family to the club’s training ground and was shown around by fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva in an attempt to persuade the 16-year-old to join the club.

However, Endrick has decided to join Real Madrid in two years and will hope to follow in the footsteps of the many Brazilian legends that lit up the Bernabeu over the years.