Although Morocco crashed out of the World Cup after losing 2-0 against France in the tournament’s semi-finals, the Africans can be immensely proud of themselves. Becoming the first-ever African nation to reach the World Cup’s final four, the future certainly seems bright for Morocco and their national side. Not only that, but they have a young and upcoming squad, including several players who have been tipped to become stars and one of those is midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi, 22, put in almost faultless performances for his country during this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

The young defensively-minded midfielder, who plays his domestic football for French club Angers SCO, already appears to be gathering high-profile interest.

According to recent reports, the 22-year-old has caught the attention of Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Speaking to ITV about Ounahi’s performance against France, pundit Danny Murphy couldn’t hold back his praise.

“I have to say, Ounahi’s performance again – sensational player,” Murphy said after the game.

“22 years of age. I’m sure there’s a lot of admirers watching his performances in the last two or three games for Morocco.”

Responding to Steve Wilson, who informed him Ounahi is reportedly wanted by several top clubs, including the Magpies, Murphy added: “Yeah I can see why. Confidence. Skillful. Great energy, desire to get on the ball.