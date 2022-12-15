Sky Sports man drops major Declan Rice news about his future

Despite being wanted by several top clubs, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham’s Declan Rice could stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

Rice, 23, still has three years left on his deal with the Hammers but with multiple clubs already circling, including Chelsea and Liverpool, it appears to be just a matter of time before the England international moves on.

However, according to Sky Sports’ Sheth, the Hammers are under no immediate pressure to sell the highly-rated defensive midfielder and could bide their time as they look to extract maximum value from any potential deal.

“I just think there’s no pressure as such for West Ham United to sell. I think he’s got a contract that runs until 2024 with a club option of a further year, so we can still say he’s got a contract at West Ham United until 2025,” Sheth told GiveMeSport.

“So West Ham can put whatever price they want on him.”