Tottenham have some long-standing interest in the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Porro, though Manchester City have a buy-back clause for the player, which means they can take ‘control’ of the deal.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form in recent times, so it’s not too surprising to see ever-growing transfer gossip involving the player, who would surely strengthen this Spurs side.

Still, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, Man City could have the power here due to making sure they had a buy-back clause for Porro when they sold him earlier in his career.

It remains to be seen if City actually have any plans to re-sign Porro, but they may also just be keen to do what they can to prevent him joining one of their rivals.

Romano says Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici has known about Porro for a long time, though there are still not any direct talks to sign the Spain international.

“Links are normal as Tottenham have sent their scouts many times to follow Porro, he’s a player who Fabio Paratici knows very well since long time,” Romano explained.

“At the moment there are still no direct talks, so not an easy one – also because Manchester City have €20m buy back clause and so they can control the situation.”

Porro can play out wide or as a wing-back, so he’d arguably be of more use to Spurs than to City right now, but either way this could be an interesting saga to watch in the weeks and months ahead.