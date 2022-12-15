Tottenham to hold talks with €55m Liverpool target ahead of January window

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur are expected to speak to Fiorentina regarding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the last few days. 

La Repubblica have reported that many clubs are keeping an eye on Amrabat’s situation following his impressive World Cup campaign but they believe Tottenham are the most interested at present.

The London club and Antonio Conte have had a long interest in the Morocco international and tried to sign him in January of 2022, but they ended up signing Rodrigo Bentancur instead according to the report.

Fiorentina believe that Amrabat is non-transferrable in January unless a club offers around €55m but Liverpool are one team pushing to bring the 26-year-old to Anfield.

Amrabat is attracting interest from England 
Jurgen Klopp has already met the agent of Amrabat and his brother, and there is now a second meeting planned in order to get the deal over the line, according to Empire of the Kop, who spoke to Foot Mercato’s Anas Bakhkhar about the Reds’ interest in the Fiorentina midfielder.

The race for the Morocco star is set to be an interesting one and it remains to be seen if he can be lured away in January or will the interested parties have to wait until next summer to sign the 26-year-old star.

