Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be the two teams in the race to sign PSV and Netherlands sensation Cody Gakpo.

That’s according to the transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, who told Dutch outlet Soccer News that the race for the 23-year-old will come down to the Premier League clubs as they are the only ones who can afford the Dutchman.

Gakpo’s name has been on many team’s radars since the summer but the interest has increased further following his impressive World Cup campaign and that might prompt PSV to cash in in January.

Liverpool could do with another forward to replace the injured Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, whilst Man United need to sign one in general – following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Di Marzio opens up on Cody Gakpo’s transfer to England

“At Manchester United or Liverpool. He fits perfectly with Klopp’s playing style at Liverpool. But perhaps even better at Manchester United, now that they no longer have access to Cristiano Ronaldo. There is room for a player like him and for Gakpo now is the right time to move to the Premier League,” Di Marzio told Soccer News.

“Only Premier League clubs can afford him because PSV asks a lot of money for him. So I think it will be a battle between Manchester United and Liverpool. Maybe in January, but I don’t think so. I expect that we will be dealing with a different market in January. It will probably be the summer, but it is quite possible that Manchester United are already starting negotiations because they have to replace Ronaldo.”

Whether it is January or the summer Gakpo is likely to leave PSV soon and his destination looks to be somewhere in England.