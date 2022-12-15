Video: Liverpool star heaps praise on Lionel Messi and labels him the GOAT

Throughout the past month, Lionel Messi has left the football world in awe once again as the Argentina star looks to win his first World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old has continued his impressive early season form with PSG at the game’s biggest competition and sits top of the goalscoring chart with five goals – with his three assists separating him from second-placed Kylian Mbappe.

When asked about Messi’s performances at the World Cup, Liverpool star Harvey Elliott was full of praise for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and expressed how much the Barcelona legend means to him.

The 19-year-old stated: “I’ve been a massive Messi fan since growing up as a kid and to me, he is the best player in the world at the moment.

“With what he has been doing over the years and what he has shown at the World Cup, it’s the biggest stage in the world in my opinion, and for him to be able to do it at such an age as well it justifies why he is the GOAT.

“For me personally watching him in this World Cup, it has been a privilege for myself.”