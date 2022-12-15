World Cup referee under scrutiny as Moroccan FA complains to FIFA about performance vs France

Morocco’s World Cup fairytale came to an end on Wednesday night but the country’s FA was not happy with the man in the middle.

France sealed their place in Sunday’s final against Argentina after goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani earned them a 2-0 victory in Qatar but Morocco felt that they should have had a penalty whilst the match was just 1-0.

The incident in question involved Theo Hernandez and Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal, who collided inside the France penalty area and resulted in Boufal being booked by referee Cesar Ramos.

Following their semi-final clash, Morocco’s FA have now expressed their anger over some of the decisions made by the Mexican referee and have lodged a complaint to FIFA.