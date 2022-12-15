World Cup star dreams of playing for Liverpool and will try to make it happen states transfer journalist

Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals highlighted the talent of many of their players but none more so than Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

The midfielder was imperious in the middle of the park for the African nation and played a key role in the story his country wrote in Qatar.

Amrabat is now a wanted man, with his name heavily linked to Liverpool over the last few weeks, as the Reds look to fix their midfield issues in January.

Jurgen Klopp has already met the agent of the Morocco international and his brother, and there is now a second meeting planned in order to get the deal over the line, according to Empire of the Kop, who spoke to Foot Mercato’s Anas Bakhkhar about the Reds’ interest in the Fiorentina midfielder.

According to transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, it would be a dream of Amrabat to play for Liverpool and the player’s agency, Stellar, is going to attempt to make the transfer to Anfield happen.

The 26-year-old’s transfer fee is likely to have increased due to his performances at the World Cup but should the next round of talks go well between the club and his representatives, the Morocco star could well be on his way to Merseyside.