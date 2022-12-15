Worrying reports coming out of Qatar concerning Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup final

Lionel Messi and Argentina booked their place in the World Cup final on Tuesday night but there are worrying reports coming out of Qatar concerning the superstar.

According to reports such as that of Footmercato, Messi was absent from Argentina’s training session today and a hamstring injury has been cited as the reason.

This will worry many football fans across the World who would love to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner pick up the only trophy he is yet to win on Sunday, as it was clear during the opening part of the Croatia match that the 35-year-old had a problem with his hamstring.

Messi was seen touching it at the start of the match and was not moving right but sparked into life after the penalty and everything seemed fine.

? Leo Messi was absent from Argentina's training session today. ? He has discomfort in the hamstrings of the left leg. (Source: @footmercato) pic.twitter.com/qZByY5cxd5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 15, 2022

Others have rubbished the claims and state that no Argentina player who started in the game against Croatia participated in training today and instead did gym work.

This could also be possible as everything will now be speculated upon and under a microscope leading up to the final – especially news regarding Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi is likely to be fit for the France match despite reports and if he is injured, it will come to light much closer to Sunday’s final showdown in Qatar.