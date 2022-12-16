26-yr-old World Cup star’s agency want him to join Liverpool

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 26 year old has been outstanding in the World Cup and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on the player.

Amrabat has been a key player for his country and he helped them reach the semi finals of the World Cup.

He has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well and Liverpool are reportedly keen on him.

According to the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, the player’s agency are trying to place him at the Anfield club.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Amrabat seems like an ideal fit on paper.

The Reds are currently vying for a place in the top four and they need to improve their squad in order to overtake their rivals during the second half of the season.

Amrabat would add presence, drive and defensive cover to their midfield.

It will be interesting to see if Fiorentina are willing to sell the player during the January window. Losing a key player midway through the campaign will weaken their squad and they could demand a premium.

Liverpool will have to bring in more than one midfielder and they have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner are past their peak. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to move on at the end of the season. The Reds need to bring in multiple midfield signings and Amrabat would be a good start.