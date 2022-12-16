Agent hands Chelsea encouraging boost in hunt for 18-year-old wonderkid

Chelsea have been given an encouraging boost in their hunt for Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko after the player’s agent revealed that they have not agreed a new deal with the Bundesliga club despite reports.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and his future is up in the air as the Germany international looks no closer to signing a new deal at Dortmund.

Moukoko is an incredible talent and being a free agent, he has intrigued several of Europe’s biggest clubs which includes Chelsea – who seem the most interested in recent weeks.

According to the Evening Standard, reports in Germany suggested that Borussia Dortmund were about to re-sign the 18-year-old with rumours of a €5m/6m salary being offered, but the player’s agent Patrick Williams has denied this, which is a big boost for the interested clubs.

Speaking about Moukoko’s situation, Williams told Sky Sports in Germany via the Evening Standard: “I can confirm that we are not about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.

“I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that much. But we are still in contact with Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring.

“A player like Youssoufa is interesting for every top club in the world. Especially when he is free and has a future in the German national team.”

Chelsea and other foreign clubs can start to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the player in January as they try to bring the 18-year-old to their club as a free agent in the summer.