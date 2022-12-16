Another Brazilian star favours West Ham move ahead of Luizao deal

According to recent reports, West Ham are leading the race to sign Pablo Maia from Sao Paulo due to his preference to join the Hammers.

That’s according to a recent report from The Mirror, who claims David Moyes is closing in on signing Luizao but the Brazilian defender could be joined in London by teammate Maia.

Although the defensive midfielder is believed to also be wanted by Porto and AC Milan, he is understood to prefer a switch to the London Stadium and team up with Brazil international Lucas Paqueta.

Since being promoted to Sao Paulo’s senior first team at the start of the year, Maia, who has just six months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 61 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to three goals along the way.