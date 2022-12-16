Arsenal have ‘huge advantage’ in race to sign 21-year-old

Arsenal want to sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners remain top of the Premier League table after the league was suspended for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, with the prestigious international tournament set to come to an end on Sunday when Argentina meet France in the final, domestic clubs in England will be preparing for the Premier League’s restart on 26 December.

Arsenal will be desperate to continue their impressive form, but after Gabriel Jesus injured himself while away with Brazil, manager Mikel Arteta may need to turn to the January transfer window in order to replace the South American.

MORE: FIFA announce plans to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025

One player who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium has been Mudryk. The young winger has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough, scoring 12 goals and providing a further 17 assists in just 44 appearances for Shakhtar.

However, the winger’s incredible form could be bittersweet for his Ukrainian side, who are now expecting to receive offers for their star man.

And according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, although Arteta’s Arsenal are not the only side interested in the 21-year-old, the fact the player himself would like to join has given the Londoners a ‘huge advantage’ in the race for his signature.

“It’s a huge advantage if you’ve got a player who is openly looking to move to the club. It really increases your chances of striking a deal and securing his signature,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“Mudryk has been a long-term target for Arsenal for a while now. Obviously, the main issue for Arsenal is probably his price tag, with Shakhtar Donetsk trying to price him out of a move, and there is a lot of rival interest from other clubs as well.”