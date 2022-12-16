Arsenal in regular contact with 27-year-old’s representatives, three other PL clubs keen

French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Juventus in the upcoming windows.

The player is thought to be on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see if he can secure a move to England next month.

The 27-year-old has done well for the Italian club this season, and he has been outstanding for his country in the World Cup so far.

Rabiot will be hoping to help France to defend their World Cup crown against Argentina in the final on Sunday. Any decision regarding his future is likely to be made after the World Cup is completed.

A report from 90 Min claims that clubs like Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been in regular contact with the player’s representatives regarding a potential transfer.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he could secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January. Signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Alternatively, his suitors could look to sign him permanently in January by paying a reasonable fee to Juventus.

The Italian giants might prefer to sell him for a knockdown price next month, instead of losing him for free in the summer.

Rabiot has the attributes to thrive in English football, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all four clubs.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as their only reliable central midfielders and Rabiot would add some much-needed depth and quality to the side. If the Gunners manage to sign him in January, he could make a considerable impact on the title race.

As far as Chelsea and Liverpool are concerned, both clubs are expected to lose a number of midfielders in the summer and they will need to bring in the necessary replacements in the upcoming windows.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need to add more depth to their midfield if they want to challenge for major trophies. Rabiot could excel under Antonio Conte.