“Be a good signing” – Sky Sports man delighted by news German star could join Leeds

Football pundit Kevin Campbell has reacted to recent reports which have claimed Leeds United could make a move to sign PSV defender Philipp Max.

Max, 29, joined PSV two years and has since played an important role for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, with the centre-back’s expiring in 18 months’ time, there are suggestions the German defender could move on sooner rather than later.

One side heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old is Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United, who are understood to be keen to add some quality, as well as experience, to their first-team’s backline.

Speaking about the reports, Phillips said: “A bit of experience is what is lacking at Leeds.

“The experience they have seems to be on the treatment table a lot, and that’s not right. You can’t legislate for that, but it’s not right.

“This team is very young. It needs a bit more seasoning to it, and that’s what Philipp Max would bring.

“He’s an international, he’s seen it all in two top leagues – he’d be a good signing.”

