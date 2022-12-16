Burglar who raided Chelsea star’s home forced to sell house to pay legal fees

The burglar who raided Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling’s home whilst the was at the World Cup has been forced to sell his house to pay for legal fees.

Whilst away with England during the World Cup, Sterling flew home after finding out his house had been burgled. Sterling returned to Qatar to rejoin his England teammates just a few days after, whilst the police investigated the situation.

According to Birmingham Mail, the burglar, Thomas Mee, has been forced to pay £249,012.17 within the next three months. The report claims that this money was determined from the equity in Mee’s home, which now must be sold to cover the costs.

Mee has also been jailed for more than eight years, so it’s fair to say it’s something he’s going to live to regret.

Unfortunately for Sterling, the prison sentence won’t repair the effects this will have on him and his family.

There’s no doubt his family will be scarred from the incident and may not feel safe in their own home, something money can’t buy,