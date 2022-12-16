Chaos within France squad two days before World Cup final with England being blamed

There is a big worry within the French squad on Friday just two days before the World Cup final is set to kick off due to an illness sweeping through the camp.

According to the Telegraph, Rabiot, Upamecano and Coman missed Les Bleus’ semi-final clash with Morocco as a result of the illness but it has now infected both centre-backs that started on Wednesday night, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Raphael Varane.

The sickness is suspected to be the flu with the two defenders complaining of mild cold and flu symptoms on Friday morning and will now be isolated and monitored over the next 24 hours, states the Daily Mail.

This would be a massive blow should France be without the two centre-backs and possibly more players for Sunday’s final with Argentina and it is already likely to have affected their preparation for the huge clash.

??? There is a virus 'sweeping' through the France squad: Rabiot, Upamecano, Coman, Konaté & Varane are all affected by it. The theory is that it was caught from the England squad. Air-conditioning is also being blamed, reports @TeleFootball. pic.twitter.com/ElI7B6kpfi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 16, 2022

The French camp believes that the air conditioning in the stadiums has contributed to their players getting ill and they are not the first team to complain about it during this tournament.

Whilst the Telegraph also states that the England camp is being blamed, as the French believe that was the origin source of the virus.

Either way, it is in the camp now and it is something France boss Didier Deschamps has to deal with and will hope nobody else is affected before Sunday’s final.