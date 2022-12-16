Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, the Blues are currently frontrunners to sign the 26-year-old right back.

Chelsea could use a quality full-back like him especially with Reece James sidelined due to an injury.

Dumfries has been a key player for club and country this season. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and Chelsea would be an interesting move for the player.

The player impressed during the World Cup with the Netherlands and he is thought to be on the radar of multiple European clubs.

The report from TMW claims that a move in January is unlikely and Dumfries could complete a summer move away from Inter Milan.

Chelsea have employed a three defender formation under Graham Potter and Dumfries could be deployed as the right sided wing back at Stamford Bridge next season.

Meanwhile, Reece James can play as a centre back and he could slot in as the right sided centre back in a back three.

Dumfries’ arrival will add more depth and quality to the Chelsea backline.

It remans to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a fee with the Italian giants in the coming months now.

Inter Milan have the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan and they could look to sign the Belgian permanently. In that case, the two clubs might be able to work out a deal involving the two players.