Chelsea are drawing up a plan to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as they look to use Mason Mount to help the transfer.

It’s no secret that Rice and Mount are close friends and this becomes increasingly evident when they link up for England.

The prospect of one day working together at club level must have crossed their minds at least once or twice, and it’s certainly something Chelsea are looking to make happen.

Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Rice remains a key priority for Chelsea, but former player Glen Johnson has claimed tieing Mount down to a new deal could be key to making the transfer happen.

“Chelsea may have to keep Mount tactically if they do want to sign Declan Rice as well,” said Johnson, as relayed by Football.London.

With Mount and Rice close friends, it could be a key factor in Rice’s decision to join a new club. Rice was on Chelsea’s books as a youngster, so he could feel there’s unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

It’s no surprise to see Chelsea plotting to sign Rice, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract at the end of the season.