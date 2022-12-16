Chelsea eyeing former player to replace the injured Armando Broja

Chelsea are plotting a move to sign former striker Tammy Abraham as a replacement for the injured Armando Broja.

Broja was recently ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in a friendly against Aston Villa. With a lack of options up front already, Chelsea could use the January transfer window to bring in reinforcements.

Now, according to a report from Calcio Mercato, via ESPN, Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of players to potentially replace Broja after his injury, including former striker Abraham.

[morestories latest[

Abraham probably wasn’t given a fair chance at Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku was brought in last summer despite Abraham chomping at the bit for a chance of playing regularly at Chelsea, so he decided to make the move to Roma where he’s begun to flourish.

Abraham will certainly have a point to prove again in the Premier League, so a move back to Chelsea under new ownership and a new manager could be of interest.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling since joining the club, there’s a good chance Abraham could be Chelsea’s starting striker, so it could be a good move for the England international.