Chelsea have emerged as dark horses for Premier League star wanted by Arsenal

Leicester City look certain to lose their star midfielder Youri Tielemans next summer and it seems that Chelsea have emerged as dark horses in the race for the Belgian international.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the King Power come the end of the season and it would be a steal for whichever club picks the midfielder up for free.

Arsenal tried to sign the Belgium international during the summer but it never came to fruition and according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are preparing a final attempt to sign Tielemans in January in order to get a jump on the competition before the summer.

Mikel Arteta is searching the market for another midfielder and the 25-year-old could be a perfect fit, but Chelsea could now cause a headache by entering the race.

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have emerged as ‘dark horses’ to sign Tielemans from under Arsenal’s nose and could make an attempt to sign the 25-year-old.

Leicester could be willing to part ways with the Belgian star in January for up to £20m, reports the Mirror, which Arsenal could go for.

This is certainly an interesting race to keep an eye on, as one club could potentially be getting one of the brightest stars in the Premier League for free next summer or a very low fee during the winter window.