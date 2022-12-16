Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat after he impressed during the World Cup.

Morocco managed to reach the semi-final of the World Cup before being eliminated by France, an achievement not many football fans would have ever have expected.

Their resolute defence and combative midfield were key to their success in the tournament, with holding midfielder Amrabat playing a pivotal role. The 26-year-old will undoubtedly go down as one of the players of the tournament.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Liverpool are among a host of clubs showing an interest in the Moroccan midfielder.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, Chelsea could prioritise the signing of a midfielder in the January transfer window.

Chelsea do have the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount as midfield options, but Graham Potter will be missing a player of the profile of Amrabat, especially if Jorginho leaves the club.

Amrabat plays in a more defensive role in comparison to Chelsea’s current crop of midfielders, breaking up play and picking up the ball from the defence.