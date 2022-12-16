Chelsea looking to hijack Arsenal’s move to sign young winger

Chelsea are plotting a move to hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

With Chelsea struggling to score goals in the Premier League this season, Todd Boehly could look to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The signings of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been underwhelming, so Chelsea could look to freshen up their attack in the next few weeks.

Now, according to Calciomercato, Chelsea are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mudryk.

Mudryk has burst onto the scene over the last few months with his excellent displays for Shakhtar in Europe and in Ukraine.

His blistering pace on the counter makes him a nightmare for defenders to play against, so it’s no surprise to see two of the biggest clubs in England showing an interest.

With Arsenal sitting at the top of the Premier League, Mudryk may struggle to initially break into the starting eleven, so a move to Chelsea could be a more attractive prospect for Mudryk.

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech alongside their new signings haven’t shown consistent form, so a place on the wing could be up for grabs.