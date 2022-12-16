Club president speaks out on Lionel Messi’s PSG future

Lionel Messi is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and is set for contract talks after the 2022 World Cup.

That’s according to the French giants’ president Al Khelaifi, who has gone on record to speak about the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future in Paris.

Having left Barcelona after 21 glorious years just 18 months ago, Messi shocked the footballing world by agreeing to turn out in the colours of Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal proved to be a good one for the French side though. Messi has picked up exactly where he left off in Spain’s top-flight with the Argentine magician having already amassed 23 goals and 29 assists in his first 53 appearances, across all competitions.

MORE: FIFA announce plans to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025

However, after penning a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, the 35-year-old’s deal is now heading for expiration and that has sparked speculation over where he could play next.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami were rumoured to be keen to bring Messi to the MLS (The Times), however, those links have since cooled.

Clearly, with the wide-attacker’s future still undecided, Paris Saint-Germain will need to wait until at least after Sunday’s World Cup final, before they can renegotiate a new deal with the former Barcelona star, and president Al Khelaifi has confirmed that.

“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with PSG. I think he wants to stay,” Al Khelaifi told Rothen s’enflamme, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We will discuss after the World Cup,” the PSG president added.

However, first things first, Messi and his Argentina compatriots are set to play France in Sunday’s World Cup showpiece in Qatar, and all focus, will, of course, be on that.

Where do you think Messi will play his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.