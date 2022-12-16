Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

According to the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, the 26-year-old playmaker could join Newcastle United at the end of the season if the Magpies manage to finish in the top four.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League table and they have been very impressive during the first half of the season. It will be interesting to see if they can sustain that form during the second half of the campaign as well.

Maddison has been exceptional for Leicester since joining the club and he will be eyeing a step up in his career now. Newcastle have been hugely ambitious since their takeover and they have signed a number of quality players.

They could be playing in Europe soon and challenging for major trophies. It would be an exciting option for the player if the Magpies came calling in the summer.

Maddison has 7 goals and 4 assists to his name in 13 league games this season and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Eddie Howe’s side.

He would add goals, flair and creativity in the final third. He is exceptional with direct free-kicks as well.

Maddison is entering his peak years and he could transform the Newcastle attack next season and perform at a high level for a number of seasons.

He has a contract with the Foxes until 2024 and therefore he could be available for a reasonable price in the summer as well. He was valued at £60 million in the summer as per Guardian.