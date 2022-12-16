Dortmund star makes contract decision amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool

Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko is close to agreeing a new contract amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Moukoko is set to be out of contract at the end of the season meaning he’s able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January.

After an impressive season with Dortmund so far, earning himself a call-up to the Germany squad for the World Cup, many clubs have started to show an interest in signing the young forward.

However, a report from Ruhr Nachrichten has claimed that Moukoko is set to reject the interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool by signing a new contract at Borussia Dortmund.

With Moukoko playing regularly for Dortmund this season, leaving the German club may not be in his best interests for his development.

There’s no doubt he has the talent to make the grade at the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, but the chances of them offering him immediate first-team football seem slim. Continuing his development at Dortmund, at least for now, could be a smart move from Moukoko.

