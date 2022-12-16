Everton looking to rival Chelsea and Newcastle in the race to sign Brazilian midfielder

Everton are looking to rival Chelsea and Newcastle in the race to sign Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that both Newcastle and Chelsea were showing an interest in Brazilian youngster Santos.

Chelsea have prioritised targeting young up-and-coming talents across the globe since Todd Boehly took over as owner of the club as he plans to build Chelsea in the long term.

Now, according to journalist Lucas Pedrosa, Everton are also interested in signing Santos and have been following the young midfielder for a long time.

Despite completely revamping their midfield during the summer transfer window, midfield reinforcements could be high on Everton’s priority list over the next few transfer windows.

Idrissa Gueye was brought in from PSG earlier this year, but at 33 a long-term replacement will be needed in the future. Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure are also out of contract at the end of the season, so additional cover in midfield could be necessary.

It’s going to be difficult to compete with Newcastle and Chelsea for the signing of Santos, particularly due to the financial power the two clubs have.