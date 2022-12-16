Everton remain strongly interested in Ajax star Mohammed Kudus despite competition from rivals Liverpool.

Kudus enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Ghana, coming off the back of an excellent season with his club Ajax. The Ghanaian has played in a centre-forward role at times for Ajax this season, impressing in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool had sent a scout to watch Kudus.

Now, according to Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith, via the Liverpool Echo, Everton are still in a strong position to secure the signing of Kudus, despite interest from other Premier League clubs.

Everton have struggled to create chances and score goals this season, a recipe for disaster if you’re looking to stay in the Premier League. Adding Kudus to the squad would help in both departments, and at 22 years old, Kudus is far from the finished package.

It may be a competitive race to sign Kudus in the January transfer window, but it sounds like Everton won’t be giving up in their pursuit.