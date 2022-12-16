Ex-Germany star rushed to hospital after suffering injury during FIFA Legends game at the World Cup

Former Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi was taken to a hospital in Doha after injuring his knee.

The 40-year-old was participating in the FIFA Legend game in Qatar when he suffered a serious issue in his knee.

Kuranyi was playing in a team with Paulo Wanchope, Oswaldo Sanchez, and Jorge Campos when he felt severe pain in his knee.

Kuranyi was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Bild. The full extent of his injury has yet to be ascertained, but he is believed to have suffered meniscus and cruciate ligament damage.

Speaking after the incident, Kuranyi said:

“I noticed right away that something broke in my knee. I can’t say more at the moment.”

Between 2003 and 2008, the forward earned 52 caps for Germany, appearing in two European Championships. He scored 19 goals for his country and had a successful club career with Stuttgart, Schalke, and Dynamo Moscow.

Kuranyi is one of many former stars who have been invited to compete in the Fifa Legends Cup in Qatar.