FIFA have announced plans to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025.

The news, which was announced on Friday morning, confirms FIFA’s plans to strengthen the competition in the Club World Cup.

Not only that, but following the proposal of the controversial European Super League, FIFA’s new Club World Cup format could certainly scupper any ongoing plans for an ESL.

Morocco to host the 2022 Club World Cup in its current format. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 16, 2022

The competition, since its launch in 2000, has been played with just seven teams competing over a two-week period with the last 14 out of 15 seasons also featuring the Champions League winners entering at the semi-final stage.

However, that is now set to change with FIFA now welcoming another 26 teams to the competition.

In terms of qualification rules from 2025 onwards, limited information has been made available, however, it would be fair to expect that competing teams will be made up of the most successful domestic teams in countries from all around the world, including Africa, who are set to host the 2023 Club World Cup.