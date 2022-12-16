Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has urged Mikel Arteta to sign Moroccan duo Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi.

With the January transfer window approaching, Arsenal will be considering reinforcing their current squad in order to stay competitive with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Despite their impressive league position, more strength in numbers could be important with the hectic fixture schedule in the new year.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has urged Arteta to make a move for two Moroccan midfielders who impressed him during the World Cup.

“Ounahi, the No.8, he is different class. Would I take him at Arsenal? Definitely! With that performance and what I’ve seen of him in this tournament, he’s not fazed by big games, the biggest game for his country maybe ever.

He just looked so comfortable, he was always on the half-turn and looking to probe and try to get balls in behind the full-backs.

Amrabat, he’s a player, too. If I was Arsenal I’d be looking at him. Central midfield, he can get his foot in. A very good player,” said Parlour, speaking to talkSPORT (via Evening Standard).

Morocco enjoyed a sensational tournament, reaching the semi-finals before being knocked out by France. Nobody expected them to even nearly get as far as they did, with Ounahi and Amrabat playing pivotal roles in their success.

There’s no doubt both players would make a significant difference to Arsenal, but they may see their game time limited due to the form of their current squad.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been excellent this season, so it seems unlikely that a midfielder is going to come in and take their spot.