Following a promising start, Willy Gnonto has impressed everyone at Elland Road but his former team Inter Milan is not happy with how things panned out.

Leeds has had great success in recent years tracking young prospects across Europe, and their squad is now filled with several talented players who were acquired for low prices.

Willy Gnonto made his debut most recently. He joined the team from FC Zurich for a reported £3.8 million.

The 19-year-old was highly rated during his time at Inter Milan and Roberto Mancini had big plans for the striker before he left the club as a 16-year-old to join FC Zurich.

The Italian outfit fear that the same scenario could happen with youngster Enoch Owusu who is stalling on a new contract.