Former Manchester United star Antonio Valencia has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his “embarrassing” interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo was recently interviewed by Piers Morgan, where he didn’t hold back in his criticism of multiple members of the Manchester United hierarchy.

Shortly after, Manchester United announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated and he will now be free to find himself a new club.

The Portuguese veteran was struggling to play regularly this season under Erik ten Hag, so offloading a player who was badmouthing the club seemed a no-brainer.

Now, former Manchester United man Valencia has slammed Ronaldo for his “embarrassing” interview.

“It’s a shame that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United the way he did. A player like him should have left with a full stadium applauding him. The fans adored him. The interview he gave was embarrassing. You will have your reasons for saying what you said, but I felt very bad about the way you left. It hurts. I hope all goes well for you at your new club. Wish you all the best,” said Valencia, in an interview with Diario AS.

Valencia of course wished the former Manchester United forward all the best in his next venture, but he was quick to criticise Ronaldo for his actions.

Having played for Manchester United for a number of years, Valencia knows the values of the club and has shown a lot of respect in the past, so he’s clearly not very understanding of why Ronaldo chose to do what he did.