Good news for Man United fans regarding Red Devils’ hunt for £45m World Cup star in January

Man United have had an interest in PSV’s Cody Gakpo since the summer and it is being said that the Red Devils are the only club that have held talks with the Dutch star over a January move.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that United continue to work on trying to secure a January deal for Gakpo but PSV now want more money following the 23-year-old’s campaign at the World Cup in Qatar

The report states that Man United tried to sign Gakpo in the summer and had a £25m bid rejected by PSV as the Dutch outfit wanted £30m for the forward at the time.

However, that has now risen to a post-World Cup price of £45m, but the Premier League club will try to negotiate that down as they are in constant contact with the 23-year-old’s entourage ahead of the January window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the transfer guru told Dutch outlet Soccer News that the race for Gakpo will come down to Man United and Liverpool as they are the only ones who can afford the Dutchman at present.

Man United can be suspected to have the lead in the race as Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of his fellow countryman and it will be a big coup for the Red Devils should they convince him to move to Old Trafford as the PSV star is a very talented individual.