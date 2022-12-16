According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United will make a January transfer bid for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The well-reputed journalist has claimed that he expects Newcastle to make a move for Chelsea’s Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech.

The 29-year-old was one of the stars of the Moroccan team who had a fairy-tale campaign at the World Cup. They topped the group that consisted of Belgium, Croatia and Canada. They then beat Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarter-finals to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in a historic run.

Against France, they were incredible as well, dominating the majority of the game but they ran out of luck as Didier Deschamps’ team beat them 2-0.

Di Marzio has now suggested that the Chelsea winger could be leaving the Blues in January with a few clubs interested in him, including former club Ajax. According to him, Ajax ‘would welcome’ a return of the winger but Newcastle are expected to make a loan move for him as well.

In an interview with Soccer News, he said:

“Ajax… That is another story, they are interested, because his heart is still in the Johan Cruijff Arena. They would welcome a return. But after this World Cup… I do expect other Premier League teams to try at Chelsea, in terms of a loan. Newcastle, for example, which is aiming for a Champions League spot.

And then it just depends on what the player wants, a rental period or a permanent deal. And I think Ziyech is going for the latter variant, so the question is which club can offer him the best project.”

Newcastle have been excellent this season under Eddie Howe and the new ownership, as they sit 3rd in the table, above the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool, and have looked like serious top 4 contenders so far.

A move to Newcastle will definitely be tempting for Ziyech if they show interest in signing him on loan. However, according to Di Marzio, the player might prefer a permanent move over a loan which could become the basis of his decision.