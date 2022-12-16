“I wouldn’t buy him” – Sky Sports man worried after hearing who Leeds may sign

Leeds United have been warned against pursuing a deal to sign goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper, who currently plays his domestic football for Dinamo Zagreb, has just enjoyed a hugely impressive World Cup campaign in Qatar. Although Croatia crashed out in the semi-finals following a 3-0 defeat to Argentina, Livakovic was undoubtedly one of his country’s biggest performers.

Saving multiple penalties throughout the prestigious tournament, the 27-year-old has seen his stock rise immensely and in fact, he is already being linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to recent reports, Leeds United are considering offloading Ilan Meslier and replacing him with Livakovic. However, former goalkeeper and Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson is weary this, should it materialise, could prove to be a mistake.

“I’ve not seen enough of him and I wouldn’t buy him off the back of one tournament,” Robinson told MOT Leeds.

“I certainly wouldn’t want Meslier to go.

“I don’t think that would be a January move. If Meslier is to go, it would be assessed at the end of the season.

“If you’re to sign someone off the back of a tournament, it’s a risk.

“Livakovic has done well at the World Cup, he’s done well in the penalties. But I’ve not seen enough of him at a domestic level to think he’d be worthy of a move to Leeds.

“He may well be – but I wouldn’t pass judgement without seeing more and just on one tournament, although it has been an excellent tournament for him.”